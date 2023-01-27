South Dakota State hosts Massner and Western Illinois

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-10, 6-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-8, 6-4 Summit) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-10, 6-3 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-8, 6-4 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Trenton Massner scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 75-72 win over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Leathernecks are 9-2 on their home court. Western Illinois ranks fifth in the Summit in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Jesiah West leads the Leathernecks with 6.5 boards.

The Jackrabbits are 6-3 in conference matchups. South Dakota State ranks ninth in the Summit scoring 27.6 points per game in the paint led by William Kyle III averaging 5.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Massner is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Alec Rosner is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Zeke Mayo is averaging 16.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.