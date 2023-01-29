South Dakota State hosts Allen and UMKC

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-11, 6-4 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 6-4 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (11-11, 6-4 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 6-4 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC takes on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Shemarri Allen scored 23 points in UMKC’s 70-60 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Kangaroos are 6-4 in home games. UMKC is 3-3 in one-possession games.

The Jackrabbits have gone 6-4 against Summit opponents. South Dakota State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kangaroos and Jackrabbits match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquawndis Mitchell is shooting 35.4% and averaging 18.2 points for the Kangaroos. Allen is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Zeke Mayo is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.0 points for the Jackrabbits. Matt Dentlinger is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.