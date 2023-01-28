Live Radio
South Dakota defeats St. Thomas 81-67

The Associated Press

January 28, 2023, 10:56 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 20 points in South Dakota’s 81-67 win over St. Thomas on Saturday night.

Kamateros also had nine rebounds for the Coyotes (10-12, 5-5 Summit League). Damani Hayes and Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 13 points apiece.

The Tommies (14-10, 5-6) were led in scoring by Parker Bjorklund, who finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Andrew Rohde added 24 points for St. Thomas.

NEXT UP

South Dakota plays Monday against Oral Roberts on the road, and St. Thomas visits Omaha on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

