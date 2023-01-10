South Carolina visits Kentucky following Reeves’ 20-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-5, 1-2 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-5, 1-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -18; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the South Carolina Gamecocks after Antonio Reeves scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 78-52 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 at home. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 5.6.

The Gamecocks are 0-2 in SEC play. South Carolina is ninth in the SEC shooting 31.1% from downtown. Chico Carter Jr. paces the Gamecocks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Wildcats and Gamecocks face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 15.8 points, 13.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Cason Wallace is averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Carter averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is shooting 40.4% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

