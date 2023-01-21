South Carolina Upstate hosts Pember and UNC Asheville

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-9, 4-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (9-9, 4-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Asheville -8; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Drew Pember scored 20 points in UNC Asheville’s 73-63 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 in home games. UNC Asheville scores 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Spartans are 4-3 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate is ninth in the Big South with 11.5 assists per game led by Trae Broadnax averaging 3.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is averaging 19.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bulldogs. Tajion Jones is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Jordan Gainey is averaging 15.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Broadnax is averaging 10.2 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.