South Carolina State visits North Carolina Central following Wright’s 21-point game

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-15, 0-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-8, 1-1 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-15, 0-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-8, 1-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central faces the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Justin Wright scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 64-59 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 7-0 at home. North Carolina Central ranks sixth in the MEAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Brendan Medley-Bacon averaging 1.8.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State ranks fourth in the MEAC scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Davion Everett averaging 5.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Medley-Bacon is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 66.3% over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Rakeim Gary is averaging 11.6 points for the Bulldogs. Raquan Brown is averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.