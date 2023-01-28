South Carolina State hosts Bankston and Norfolk State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-18, 0-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-7, 3-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-18, 0-5 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (13-7, 3-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norfolk State -13.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Kris Bankston scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 77-71 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Spartans are 6-1 on their home court. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Bankston averaging 7.3.

The Bulldogs are 0-5 in MEAC play. South Carolina State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

The Spartans and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Bryant Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Bankston is averaging 14.3 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Rakeim Gary is averaging 11.9 points for the Bulldogs. Cam Jones is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 78.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

