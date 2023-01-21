South Carolina State Bulldogs take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on 3-game slide

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-8, 2-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-16, 0-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (9-8, 2-1 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-16, 0-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina State -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State aims to stop its three-game slide when the Bulldogs take on Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-1 at home. South Carolina State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 2-1 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs and Hawks meet Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakeim Gary is scoring 11.5 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Cam Jones is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 10.6 points for the Hawks. Donchevell Nugent is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.