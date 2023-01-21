South Carolina hosts No. 16 Auburn, aims to break home slide

Auburn Tigers (15-3, 5-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-10, 1-4 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Auburn Tigers (15-3, 5-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-10, 1-4 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -12.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks to break its three-game home losing streak with a win over No. 16 Auburn.

The Gamecocks are 6-3 in home games. South Carolina is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 5-1 against SEC opponents. Auburn averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is scoring 15.1 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 11.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 36.9% over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Jaylin Williams averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

