South Alabama hosts Old Dominion after Jones’ 25-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-9, 3-5 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-12, 2-6 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama faces the Old Dominion Monarchs after Tyrell Jones scored 25 points in South Alabama’s 85-81 overtime loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Jaguars are 5-3 on their home court. South Alabama is 5-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Monarchs are 3-5 in conference matchups. Old Dominion ranks seventh in the Sun Belt giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Jaguars and Monarchs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Samuel is averaging 11.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Jaguars. Isaiah Moore is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 13.8 points for the Monarchs. Tyreek Scott-Grayson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

