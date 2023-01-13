SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
South Alabama hosts Louisiana following Brown’s 21-point showing

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 2:41 AM

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (13-4, 3-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-9, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the South Alabama Jaguars after Jordan Brown scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 86-73 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Jaguars have gone 5-2 at home. South Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Terence Lewis II averaging 2.7.

The Jaguars and Ragin’ Cajuns face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Samuel is averaging 11.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jaguars. Owen White is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Kentrell Garnett averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 55.6% and averaging 18.9 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

