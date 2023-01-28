South Alabama faces conference rival Troy

Troy Trojans (13-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-13, 2-7 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (13-9, 5-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (8-13, 2-7 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Alabama -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moore and the South Alabama Jaguars host Christyon Eugene and the Troy Trojans in Sun Belt play.

The Jaguars are 5-4 on their home court. South Alabama has a 4-13 record against opponents above .500.

The Trojans are 5-4 in Sun Belt play. Troy ranks fourth in the Sun Belt allowing 65.0 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Jaguars and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 18 points and 4.8 assists for the Jaguars. Kevin Samuel is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Eugene is averaging 11.9 points for the Trojans. Zay Williams is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

