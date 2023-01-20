UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Sounders land health system as new jersey sponsor

The Associated Press

January 20, 2023, 6:23 PM

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Sounders have partnered with the Washington-based Providence health system as their new jersey sponsor.

The Providence name will appear on the front of Seattle’s jerseys beginning with the FIFA Club World Cup next month in Morocco.

Providence will be the third jersey sponsor in franchise history and it replaces online retailer Zulily, which was the sponsor from 2019 through last season. Xbox was the team’s jersey sponsor for the first 10 years of the franchise’s existence.

The agreement with Providence will also include a community focus with the team and the health organization working with the Renton School District on mental health and wellness programs for students. The Sounders’ new team headquarters and training facility is being built in Renton, a Seattle suburb, and is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.

