Soriano and the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm take on conference foe Creighton

St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (13-7, 3-6 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (11-8, 5-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -10; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Creighton and St. John’s (NY) square off on Wednesday.

The Bluejays have gone 8-1 at home. Creighton is fifth in college basketball with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Baylor Scheierman averaging 7.6.

The Red Storm are 3-6 against Big East opponents. St. John’s (NY) ranks ninth in the Big East shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

The Bluejays and Red Storm face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheierman is averaging 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Andre Curbelo is averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano is averaging 16.4 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the past 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.