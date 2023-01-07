SMU visits UCF following Kelly’s 30-point game

SMU Mustangs (6-9, 1-1 AAC) at UCF Knights (11-4, 2-1 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCF…

SMU Mustangs (6-9, 1-1 AAC) at UCF Knights (11-4, 2-1 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF faces the SMU Mustangs after CJ Kelly scored 30 points in UCF’s 64-61 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Knights are 7-2 on their home court. UCF is seventh in the AAC scoring 69.1 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Mustangs are 1-1 against AAC opponents. SMU has a 3-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights and Mustangs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ithiel Horton is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 10.3 points. Taylor Hendricks is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

Zhruic Phelps is averaging 17.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 68.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

