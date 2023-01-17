SMU hosts Griffin and Tulsa

SMU Mustangs (6-12, 1-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-12, 0-5 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SMU Mustangs (6-12, 1-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-12, 0-5 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa takes on the SMU Mustangs after Sam Griffin scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 73-69 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-4 on their home court. Tulsa has a 1-10 record against teams above .500.

The Mustangs are 1-4 in conference games. SMU allows 72.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 8.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Griffin is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

Zhruic Phelps is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

