SMU hosts Cincinnati after Todorovic’s 27-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-6, 3-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (6-11, 1-3 AAC) Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays…

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-6, 3-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (6-11, 1-3 AAC)

Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Stefan Todorovic scored 27 points in SMU’s 97-88 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Mustangs are 4-5 on their home court. SMU is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats are 3-2 in AAC play. Cincinnati ranks fifth in the AAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 2.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhruic Phelps is shooting 40.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

Landers Nolley II is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 15 points. David Dejulius is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.