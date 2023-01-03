Smith leads Radford against South Carolina Upstate after 20-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-7, 1-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (7-8, 1-1 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-7, 1-1 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (7-8, 1-1 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after DaQuan Smith scored 20 points in Radford’s 69-51 victory against the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Highlanders are 5-0 on their home court. Radford is ninth in the Big South with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Madiaw Niang averaging 5.6.

The Spartans are 1-1 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate ranks sixth in the Big South with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Seny Ndiaye averaging 1.8.

The Highlanders and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Highlanders. Kenyon Giles is averaging 11.9 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Radford.

Ahmir Langlais is averaging eight points for the Spartans. Jordan Gainey is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.