Smith leads NC State against No. 16 Miami after 22-point outing

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 5-1 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (13-4, 3-3 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (14-2, 5-1 ACC) at NC State Wolf Pack (13-4, 3-3 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the No. 16 Miami Hurricanes after Terquavion Smith scored 22 points in NC State’s 73-69 victory against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Wolf Pack have gone 9-1 at home. NC State ranks fourth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Jack Clark leads the Wolf Pack with 7.1 boards.

The Hurricanes are 5-1 in conference matchups. Miami is 11-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 16.3 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for NC State.

Isaiah Wong is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 15.0 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.