Smith leads NC State against Georgia Tech after 20-point performance

NC State Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 1-6 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

NC State Wolf Pack (14-4, 4-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 1-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Terquavion Smith scored 20 points in NC State’s 83-81 overtime victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-3 in home games. Georgia Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack are 4-3 against ACC opponents. NC State is sixth in the ACC with 14.2 assists per game led by Smith averaging 4.6.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Smith is shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 18.7 points, 4.6 assists and two steals. Jarkel Joiner is shooting 43.9% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.