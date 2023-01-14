BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Smith, Jules lead Radford over Charleston Southern 75-70

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 4:38 PM

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — DaQuan Smith scored 19 points, Shaquan Jules added a double-double and Radford held off Charleston Southern 75-70 on Saturday.

Smith was 6-of-10 shooting with three 3-pointers for the Highlanders (10-9, 4-2 Big South Conference). Jules pitched in with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 14 rebounds. Josiah Jeffers scored 12.

Claudell Harris Jr. finished with 31 points for the Buccaneers (7-10, 3-3). RJ Johnson added 12 points and three steals, while Tyeree Bryan finished with 10 points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Radford visits Campbell and Charleston Southern hosts UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

