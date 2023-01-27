Smith and Grambling host Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (6-14, 5-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (12-7, 5-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (6-14, 5-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (12-7, 5-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on the Jackson State Tigers after Jourdan Smith scored 24 points in Grambling’s 77-70 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Grambling Tigers have gone 6-0 at home. Grambling scores 68.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Jackson State Tigers are 5-2 in conference play. Jackson State is 0-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Grambling Tigers and Jackson State Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carte’Are Gordon is averaging 12.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grambling Tigers. Cameron Christon is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Ken Evans is scoring 11.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Trace Young is averaging 10.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grambling Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.