BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Smalls' 13 lead American…

Smalls’ 13 lead American over Boston University 76-74

The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 5:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Smalls scored 13 points as American beat Boston University 76-74 on Sunday.

Smalls was 4-of-6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (12-3, 4-0 Patriot League). Johnny O’Neil added 11 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Matt Rogers recorded 11 points and went 5 of 5 from the field.

Walter Whyte finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Terriers (9-8, 2-2). Boston University also got 11 points from Fletcher Tynen. Jonas Harper also had nine points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. American visits Army while Boston University travels to play Colgate.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up