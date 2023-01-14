BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Skunberg scores 25, North Dakota State defeats Omaha 78-65

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 3:51 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boden Skunberg had 25 points in North Dakota State’s 78-65 victory over Omaha on Saturday.

Skunberg also added seven rebounds for the Bison (8-11, 5-2 Summit League). Andrew Morgan added 15 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and had five rebounds. Damari Wheeler-Thomas recorded 13 points.

The Mavericks (7-12, 3-4) were led in scoring by JJ White and Ja’Sean Glover, who had 16 points each. Frankie Fidler added 13 points.

Both teams play on Thursday. North Dakota State hosts Oral Roberts and Omaha travels to play South Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

