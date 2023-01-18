Skunberg leads North Dakota State against Oral Roberts after 25-point showing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-4, 6-0 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (8-11, 5-2 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-4, 6-0 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (8-11, 5-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Boden Skunberg scored 25 points in North Dakota State’s 78-65 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Bison are 4-2 on their home court. North Dakota State is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 against Summit opponents. Oral Roberts is the Summit leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Connor Vanover averaging 5.1.

The Bison and Golden Eagles match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Grant Nelson is averaging 15.7 points, eight rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Max Abmas is scoring 21.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Vanover is averaging 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

