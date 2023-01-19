Skunberg leads North Dakota State against Oral Roberts after 25-point game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-4, 6-0 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (8-11, 5-2 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-4, 6-0 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (8-11, 5-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -7; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles after Boden Skunberg scored 25 points in North Dakota State’s 78-65 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Bison have gone 4-2 in home games. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit in rebounding averaging 33.2 rebounds. Grant Nelson leads the Bison with 8.0 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 6-0 in Summit play. Oral Roberts has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 51.4% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Max Abmas is averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

