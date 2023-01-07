Sjolund leads Portland against Saint Mary’s (CA)

Portland Pilots (8-9, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-4, 2-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Portland Pilots (8-9, 0-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-4, 2-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -16.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Kristian Sjolund scored 32 points in Portland’s 71-58 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Gaels are 9-2 on their home court. Saint Mary’s (CA) is fifth in the WCC shooting 37.6% from downtown, led by Luke Barrett shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Pilots are 0-2 in WCC play. Portland ranks fourth in the WCC shooting 37.7% from deep. Coleman Lemke leads the Pilots shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ducas is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 12.5 points. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Moses Wood is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Pilots. Tyler Robertson is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

