SIU-Edwardsville hosts Lindenwood after Childs’ 22-point game

Lindenwood Lions (7-11, 2-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-5, 4-1 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (7-11, 2-3 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (13-5, 4-1 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -14.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood visits the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Chris Childs scored 22 points in Lindenwood’s 94-71 loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Cougars have gone 6-1 at home. SIU-Edwardsville is fourth in the OVC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Lions have gone 2-3 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Cougars and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damarco Minor is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Childs is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Lions. Keenon Cole is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.