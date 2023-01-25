SIU-Edwardsville hosts Harvey and Tennessee Tech

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-7, 5-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-3 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (14-7, 5-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-12, 5-3 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Jayvis Harvey scored 22 points in Tennessee Tech’s 84-77 overtime loss to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Cougars have gone 5-3 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sebree is averaging 13.2 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Harvey is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 14.5 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 12 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

