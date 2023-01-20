UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Sims scores 24 as Stonehill knocks off LIU 73-66

The Associated Press

January 20, 2023, 9:21 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Sims scored 24 points to help Stonehill defeat LIU 73-66 on Friday night.

Sims added seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (8-13, 4-3 Northeast Conference). Isaiah Burnett scored 13 points and added five assists. Max Zegarowski recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 9 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Sharks (2-17, 0-7) were led in scoring by Marko Maletic, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. Andre Washington added 17 points and four assists for LIU. Tre Wood also had 10 points, six assists and two steals. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Sharks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

