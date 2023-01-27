Sims and the Stonehill Skyhawks host conference foe Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 5-3 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (11-12, 4-4 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (9-14, 5-3 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Sacred Heart in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Skyhawks are 3-4 in home games. Stonehill has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Pioneers are 4-4 in NEC play. Sacred Heart allows 71.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Burnett is averaging 12.1 points and 2.7 steals for the Skyhawks. Andrew Sims is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

Nico Galette is averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and two steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

