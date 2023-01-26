Simon, Sears score 16, UT Martin takes down Lindenwood 66-59

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears and K.J. Simon scored 16 points as UT Martin beat Lindenwood 66-59 on Thursday…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Sears and K.J. Simon scored 16 points as UT Martin beat Lindenwood 66-59 on Thursday night.

Simon added 10 rebounds and five blocks for the Skyhawks (14-8, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Sears was 3 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 9 for 11 from the line, and added five rebounds. Jalen Myers recorded 11 points and was 3 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Keenon Cole led the Lions (7-15, 2-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Lindenwood also got 11 points and two blocks from Tommie Williams. Cam Burrell also had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals. The loss is the sixth straight for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.