Sills leads No. 13 Kansas State against Texas Tech after 24-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 2…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-8, 0-6 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Desi Sills scored 24 points in Kansas State’s 83-82 overtime victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats have gone 9-0 in home games. Kansas State ranks fifth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 32.7 rebounds. Keyontae Johnson leads the Wildcats with 7.2 boards.

The Red Raiders are 0-6 in conference games. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 scoring 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Kevin Obanor averaging 7.4.

The Wildcats and Red Raiders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markquis Nowell is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.4 points, 8.4 assists and 2.3 steals. Johnson is shooting 55.2% and averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

De’Vion Harmon is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Red Raiders. Obanor is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.