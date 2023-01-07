Siena Saints face the Rider Broncs on 5-game win streak

Rider Broncs (6-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-5, 4-0 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (6-8, 3-2 MAAC) at Siena Saints (10-5, 4-0 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena heads into a matchup with Rider as winners of five consecutive games.

The Saints have gone 4-1 at home. Siena has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncs are 3-2 against MAAC opponents. Rider is eighth in the MAAC shooting 31.9% from downtown. Adetokunbo Bakare leads the Broncs shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

