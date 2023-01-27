Shumate and Toledo host Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (10-10, 4-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (14-6, 5-2 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo takes on the Bowling Green Falcons after JT Shumate scored 20 points in Toledo’s 84-79 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Rockets have gone 8-1 in home games. Toledo leads the MAC with 84.9 points and is shooting 48.5%.

The Falcons have gone 4-3 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is fourth in the MAC scoring 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Leon Ayers III averaging 10.0.

The Rockets and Falcons square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Setric Millner Jr. is averaging 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rockets. Shumate is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Ayers is averaging 18.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

