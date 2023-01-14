Sherfield leads Oklahoma against West Virginia after 25-point performance

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3 Big 12) Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

West Virginia Mountaineers (10-6, 0-4 Big 12) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-6, 1-3 Big 12)

Norman, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oklahoma -4; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma hosts the West Virginia Mountaineers after Grant Sherfield scored 25 points in Oklahoma’s 79-75 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Sooners are 5-3 in home games. Oklahoma has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers have gone 0-4 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia is sixth in the Big 12 shooting 35.3% from deep. Pat Suemnick leads the Mountaineers shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Sooners and Mountaineers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is averaging 17.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Sooners. Tanner Groves is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

Erik Stevenson is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.8 points. Tre Mitchell is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for West Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.