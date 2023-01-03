Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins visit conference foe UIC

Belmont Bruins (9-6, 2-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-6, 1-3 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ben Sheppard…

Belmont Bruins (9-6, 2-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (9-6, 1-3 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ben Sheppard and the Belmont Bruins visit Jace Carter and the UIC Flames in MVC action Wednesday.

The Flames have gone 5-2 at home. UIC is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins are 2-2 against MVC opponents. Belmont is ninth in the MVC scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Sheppard averaging 6.2.

The Flames and Bruins face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Okani is averaging 12.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Flames. Carter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Keishawn Davidson is averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Bruins. Sheppard is averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

