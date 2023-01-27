PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
SFA takes home win streak into matchup with Seattle U

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 3:42 AM

Seattle U Redhawks (16-5, 7-1 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (14-7, 6-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the ‘Jacks play Seattle U.

The ‘Jacks are 9-2 in home games. SFA scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 7-1 against WAC opponents. Seattle U scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The ‘Jacks and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is scoring 13.0 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Cameron Tyson is shooting 40.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Redhawks. Riley Grigsby is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

