SFA hosts Johnson and UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-10, 1-6 WAC) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (13-7, 5-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SFA -12; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley faces the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks after Justin Johnson scored 29 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 83-64 loss to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The ‘Jacks are 8-2 on their home court. SFA is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vaqueros have gone 1-6 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The ‘Jacks and Vaqueros match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sadaidriene Hall is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds for the ‘Jacks. Nigel Hawkins is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Johnson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 21.4 points for the Vaqueros. Will Johnston is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

