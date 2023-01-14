Seton Hall visits DePaul after Dawes’ 24-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (10-8, 3-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-9, 2-4 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Seton Hall Pirates (10-8, 3-4 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (8-9, 2-4 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DePaul -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits the DePaul Blue Demons after Al-Amir Dawes scored 24 points in Seton Hall’s 66-51 win over the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Blue Demons are 6-2 on their home court. DePaul is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Pirates are 3-4 in Big East play. Seton Hall ranks sixth in the Big East with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 4.5.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javan Johnson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Blue Demons. Umoja Gibson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Dawes is averaging 11.7 points for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.