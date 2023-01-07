Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Saturday
At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort
Kapalua, Hawaii
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,530; Par: 73
Third Round
|Collin Morikawa
|64-66-65—195
|-24
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|66-69-66—201
|-18
|Scottie Scheffler
|66-66-69—201
|-18
|J.J. Spaun
|64-68-69—201
|-18
|Tom Kim
|65-69-68—202
|-17
|Jon Rahm
|64-71-67—202
|-17
|Max Homa
|70-70-63—203
|-16
|Sungjae Im
|66-72-65—203
|-16
|Brian Harman
|68-69-67—204
|-15
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|68-69-67—204
|-15
|Hideki Matsuyama
|67-70-67—204
|-15
|Jordan Spieth
|67-66-71—204
|-15
|Tony Finau
|67-69-69—205
|-14
|Tom Hoge
|66-71-68—205
|-14
|J.T. Poston
|68-69-68—205
|-14
|Patrick Cantlay
|70-70-66—206
|-13
|Luke List
|71-65-70—206
|-13
|Aaron Wise
|66-70-70—206
|-13
|Ryan Brehm
|68-71-68—207
|-12
|Seamus Power
|68-69-70—207
|-12
|Scott Stallings
|67-72-68—207
|-12
|Justin Thomas
|70-70-67—207
|-12
|Will Zalatoris
|69-69-69—207
|-12
|Corey Conners
|68-68-72—208
|-11
|Viktor Hovland
|67-72-70—209
|-10
|Trey Mullinax
|69-70-70—209
|-10
|Sepp Straka
|71-70-68—209
|-10
|Cameron Young
|70-70-69—209
|-10
|Russell Henley
|69-70-71—210
|-9
|Adam Scott
|70-68-72—210
|-9
|Sahith Theegala
|67-71-72—210
|-9
|Billy Horschel
|76-71-64—211
|-8
|Mackenzie Hughes
|66-74-71—211
|-8
|Sam Burns
|70-75-67—212
|-7
|Keegan Bradley
|70-70-73—213
|-6
|Chez Reavie
|71-73-73—217
|-2
|Chad Ramey
|71-76-72—219
|E
|Adam Svensson
|71-70-78—219
|E
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.