Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 8:38 PM

Saturday

At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort

Kapalua, Hawaii

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,530; Par: 73

Third Round

Collin Morikawa 64-66-65—195 -24
Matt Fitzpatrick 66-69-66—201 -18
Scottie Scheffler 66-66-69—201 -18
J.J. Spaun 64-68-69—201 -18
Tom Kim 65-69-68—202 -17
Jon Rahm 64-71-67—202 -17
Max Homa 70-70-63—203 -16
Sungjae Im 66-72-65—203 -16
Brian Harman 68-69-67—204 -15
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-69-67—204 -15
Hideki Matsuyama 67-70-67—204 -15
Jordan Spieth 67-66-71—204 -15
Tony Finau 67-69-69—205 -14
Tom Hoge 66-71-68—205 -14
J.T. Poston 68-69-68—205 -14
Patrick Cantlay 70-70-66—206 -13
Luke List 71-65-70—206 -13
Aaron Wise 66-70-70—206 -13
Ryan Brehm 68-71-68—207 -12
Seamus Power 68-69-70—207 -12
Scott Stallings 67-72-68—207 -12
Justin Thomas 70-70-67—207 -12
Will Zalatoris 69-69-69—207 -12
Corey Conners 68-68-72—208 -11
Viktor Hovland 67-72-70—209 -10
Trey Mullinax 69-70-70—209 -10
Sepp Straka 71-70-68—209 -10
Cameron Young 70-70-69—209 -10
Russell Henley 69-70-71—210 -9
Adam Scott 70-68-72—210 -9
Sahith Theegala 67-71-72—210 -9
Billy Horschel 76-71-64—211 -8
Mackenzie Hughes 66-74-71—211 -8
Sam Burns 70-75-67—212 -7
Keegan Bradley 70-70-73—213 -6
Chez Reavie 71-73-73—217 -2
Chad Ramey 71-76-72—219 E
Adam Svensson 71-70-78—219 E

