Sentry Tournament of Champions Par Scores The Associated Press

Saturday At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort Kapalua, Hawaii Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,530; Par: 73 Third Round Collin…

Saturday At The Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort Kapalua, Hawaii Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,530; Par: 73 Third Round Collin Morikawa 64-66-65—195 -24 Matt Fitzpatrick 66-69-66—201 -18 Scottie Scheffler 66-66-69—201 -18 J.J. Spaun 64-68-69—201 -18 Tom Kim 65-69-68—202 -17 Jon Rahm 64-71-67—202 -17 Max Homa 70-70-63—203 -16 Sungjae Im 66-72-65—203 -16 Brian Harman 68-69-67—204 -15 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-69-67—204 -15 Hideki Matsuyama 67-70-67—204 -15 Jordan Spieth 67-66-71—204 -15 Tony Finau 67-69-69—205 -14 Tom Hoge 66-71-68—205 -14 J.T. Poston 68-69-68—205 -14 Patrick Cantlay 70-70-66—206 -13 Luke List 71-65-70—206 -13 Aaron Wise 66-70-70—206 -13 Ryan Brehm 68-71-68—207 -12 Seamus Power 68-69-70—207 -12 Scott Stallings 67-72-68—207 -12 Justin Thomas 70-70-67—207 -12 Will Zalatoris 69-69-69—207 -12 Corey Conners 68-68-72—208 -11 Viktor Hovland 67-72-70—209 -10 Trey Mullinax 69-70-70—209 -10 Sepp Straka 71-70-68—209 -10 Cameron Young 70-70-69—209 -10 Russell Henley 69-70-71—210 -9 Adam Scott 70-68-72—210 -9 Sahith Theegala 67-71-72—210 -9 Billy Horschel 76-71-64—211 -8 Mackenzie Hughes 66-74-71—211 -8 Sam Burns 70-75-67—212 -7 Keegan Bradley 70-70-73—213 -6 Chez Reavie 71-73-73—217 -2 Chad Ramey 71-76-72—219 E Adam Svensson 71-70-78—219 E Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.