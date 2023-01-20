Selebangue leads Tulsa against Tulane after 24-point outing

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 5-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-13, 0-6 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (12-6, 5-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-13, 0-6 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the Tulane Green Wave after Bryant Selebangue scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 79-76 overtime loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-5 on their home court. Tulsa is eighth in the AAC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Selebangue averaging 3.2.

The Green Wave are 5-2 against conference opponents. Tulane ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is scoring 15.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Selebangue is averaging 13.3 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

Jalen Cook is averaging 18.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 19.4 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.