Seiko leads San Diego State against San Jose State after 25-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (13-8, 4-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-4, 7-1 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (13-8, 4-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-4, 7-1 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on the San Jose State Spartans after Adam Seiko scored 25 points in San Diego State’s 85-75 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Aztecs are 10-1 in home games. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Nathan Mensah leads the Aztecs with 5.9 boards.

The Spartans are 4-4 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks fourth in the MWC giving up 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Aztecs and Spartans match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Bradley is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.1 points for the Aztecs. Seiko is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Omari Moore is averaging 16.1 points and five assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.