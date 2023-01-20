UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
Home » Sports » Sebree's 21 lead Tennessee…

Sebree’s 21 lead Tennessee Tech over Little Rock 77-75

The Associated Press

January 20, 2023, 12:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jaylen Sebree’s 21 points helped Tennessee Tech fend off Little Rock 77-75 on Thursday.

Sebree added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Brett Thompson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Jayvis Harvey shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Trojans (5-15, 1-6) were led by Deantoni Gordon, who posted 16 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Palermo added 15 points for Little Rock. D.J. Smith also had 13 points and five assists. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Trojans.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Tennessee Tech visits Southeast Missouri State and Little Rock hosts Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up