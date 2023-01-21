Sebree leads Tennessee Tech against Southeast Missouri State after 21-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-11, 4-3 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-11, 5-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (9-11, 4-3 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks after Jaylen Sebree scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 77-75 victory against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Redhawks have gone 4-3 at home. Southeast Missouri State ranks seventh in the OVC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 6.2.

The Golden Eagles are 5-2 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech ranks eighth in the OVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sebree averaging 4.8.

The Redhawks and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Russell is averaging 17.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

Brett Thompson is averaging 9.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Sebree is averaging 13.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

