Seattle U ends Utah Valley’s 11-game win streak, 85-80

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 11:18 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Cameron Tyson tallied 20 points, Riley Grigsby scored 19 and Seattle University beat Utah Valley 85-80 on Saturday night, snapping the Wolverines’ 11-game win streak.

Tyson hit three 3-pointers and all 11 of his free throws for the Redhawks (14-4, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference), who have won six straight. Grigsby added eight rebounds. Alex Schumacher had 12 points.

The Wolverines (14-5, 5-1) were led by Aziz Bandaogo, who posted 23 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Tim Fuller added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Trey Woodbury pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Seattle U’s next game is Thursday against Tarleton State at home, while Utah Valley hosts Abilene Christian on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

