SE Louisiana hosts Maring and Houston Baptist

Houston Baptist Huskies (4-10, 1-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Baptist Huskies (4-10, 1-0 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Bonke Maring scored 24 points in Houston Baptist’s 101-96 overtime win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions are 4-1 on their home court. SE Louisiana has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 1-0 in conference matchups. Houston Baptist ranks second in the Southland shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Lions and Huskies meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Anderson is averaging 11.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Lions. Christian Agnew is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Andrew King is averaging 7.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 83.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.