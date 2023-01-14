Scheierman leads Creighton against No. 19 Providence after 25-point showing

Providence Friars (14-3, 6-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (9-8, 3-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Providence Friars (14-3, 6-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (9-8, 3-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -7; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on the No. 19 Providence Friars after Baylor Scheierman scored 25 points in Creighton’s 90-87 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bluejays have gone 7-1 in home games. Creighton is sixth in the Big East with 32.5 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 11.4.

The Friars have gone 6-0 against Big East opponents. Providence ranks third in the Big East with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 7.0.

The Bluejays and Friars face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is shooting 73.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Bluejays. Scheierman is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Jared Bynum is averaging 9.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Friars. Hopkins is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.