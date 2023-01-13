SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » Scheierman and Creighton host…

Scheierman and Creighton host No. 19 Providence

The Associated Press

January 13, 2023, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Providence Friars (14-3, 6-0 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (9-8, 3-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays the No. 19 Providence Friars after Baylor Scheierman scored 25 points in Creighton’s 90-87 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bluejays have gone 7-1 at home. Creighton is sixth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.9 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Friars are 6-0 in Big East play. Providence is second in the Big East with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Bryce Hopkins averaging 9.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bluejays. Scheierman is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Hopkins is averaging 16 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 13.2 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Friars: 9-1, averaging 81.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up