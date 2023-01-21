Savrasov, Georgia Southern Eagles to host Odom and the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-9, 4-3 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Georgia State Panthers (9-10, 2-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (11-9, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgia Southern -4; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dwon Odom and the Georgia State Panthers take on Andrei Savrasov and the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday.

The Eagles are 7-4 in home games. Georgia Southern is sixth in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 2-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State has a 5-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savrasov is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Eagles. Jalen Finch is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Odom is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Panthers. Ja’Heim Hudson is averaging 11.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games for Georgia State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

